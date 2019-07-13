Visa Inc. (V) Reaches $180.33 High on Jul, 13; ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS (ACUR) Shorts Down By 28.18%

The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $189.35 target or 5.00% above today’s $180.33 share price. This indicates more upside for the $406.28 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $189.35 PT is reached, the company will be worth $20.31 billion more. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS

ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ACUR) had a decrease of 28.18% in short interest. ACUR’s SI was 13,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 28.18% from 18,100 shares previously. With 20,400 avg volume, 1 days are for ACURA PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ACUR)’s short sellers to cover ACUR’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.55% or $0.0315 during the last trading session, reaching $0.201. About 2,635 shares traded. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUR) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $406.28 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 37.26 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa had 16 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, July 11. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $176 target. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, May 2. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18300 target. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. 81,005 shares valued at $11.34M were sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of products to address medication abuse and misuse. The company has market cap of $4.23 million. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has six additional opioid products in various stages of formulation development.