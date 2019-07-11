Visa Inc. (V) Reaches $180.01 52-Week High; Legal & General Group Plc Has Decreased By $3.55 Million Its Green Dot (GDOT) Stake

The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) hit a new 52-week high and has $189.01 target or 5.00% above today’s $180.01 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $404.01B company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $189.01 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.20 billion more. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 858,856 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 19/04/2018 – Hainan Will Now Offer a 30-Day Visa-free Travel Entry for 59 Nations; 08/03/2018 – BBVA, Visa and ABN Amro join investment in German fintech group; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Green Dot Corp (GDOT) stake by 52.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc sold 59,161 shares as Green Dot Corp (GDOT)’s stock declined 36.35%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 53,378 shares with $3.24M value, down from 112,539 last quarter. Green Dot Corp now has $2.62B valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.15. About 70,987 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.002 BLN TO $1.012 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Net $70M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Adj EPS 62c; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES FY OPER REV. $1.00B TO $1.01B, EST. $997.5M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62

Among 9 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Visa has $20000 highest and $157 lowest target. $176.78’s average target is -1.79% below currents $180.01 stock price. Visa had 15 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained the shares of V in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Outperform” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17800 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $17500 target. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Thursday, May 2 with “Neutral” rating. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Stephens maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $2.99 billion for 33.84 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Visa Inc. shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Choate Inv Advsrs invested in 2,366 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 6,313 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Psagot Invest House Limited has invested 1.13% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.52% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Blue Capital has 2.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 1.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crestwood Group Lc holds 221,019 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Argi Invest Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 3,711 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Gru owns 8,382 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hyman Charles D accumulated 10,550 shares or 0.17% of the stock. The Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0.76% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Toth Advisory Corp reported 1.21% stake. Fulton Bank & Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 46,866 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt holds 4,264 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity. $11.34M worth of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) was sold by RICHEY ELLEN on Thursday, February 7.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $404.01 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 37.19 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Among 7 analysts covering Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Green Dot had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, February 21. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $74 target. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 26. Loop Capital Markets maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 7. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $100 target. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) rating on Thursday, March 14. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $90 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold GDOT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 43.79 million shares or 3.31% less from 45.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap LP invested in 0.06% or 80,289 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP invested in 9,617 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Llc reported 34,776 shares stake. Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt Lp holds 0.39% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 481,660 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 15,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 355,705 are owned by Millennium Mgmt Ltd. California-based Lyon Street Ltd has invested 3.32% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Swiss Retail Bank reported 86,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Timessquare Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 300,330 shares. 1,724 were reported by Stephens Ar. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). First Advsr Lp invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 44,980 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 11,842 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 10,142 shares.

Analysts await Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. GDOT’s profit will be $27.16M for 24.09 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Green Dot Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -61.36% negative EPS growth.

