Visa Inc. (V) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Comparing side by side

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) and LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Credit Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa Inc. 155 18.74 N/A 4.63 35.17 LM Funding America Inc. 1 1.28 N/A -7.93 0.00

Table 1 highlights Visa Inc. and LM Funding America Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa Inc. 0.00% 37.7% 15.4% LM Funding America Inc. 0.00% -662.3% -336.4%

Risk & Volatility

Visa Inc. has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. LM Funding America Inc.’s 167.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.67 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Visa Inc. and LM Funding America Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 LM Funding America Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -0.98% for Visa Inc. with average target price of $178.56.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 95.8% of Visa Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.1% of LM Funding America Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Visa Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, LM Funding America Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Visa Inc. 1.26% 1.46% 13.45% 13.1% 24.07% 23.38% LM Funding America Inc. -3.57% -1.46% 0.75% -23.73% -78.36% 14.41%

For the past year Visa Inc. has stronger performance than LM Funding America Inc.

Summary

Visa Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors LM Funding America Inc.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

LM Funding America, Inc., through its subsidiary, LM Funding, LLC, operates as a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations (Associations) primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado, and Illinois. The company offers funding to Associations by purchasing their rights under delinquent accounts that are selected by the Associations arising from unpaid Association assessments. It is also involved in the business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each AssociationÂ’s financial needs, including under its New Neighbor Guaranty program. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. LM Funding America, Inc. is a subsidiary of CGR63, LLC.