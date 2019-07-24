Visa In (V) Holder Haverford Financial Services Has Raised Its Holding by $579,540; As Constellium Nv (CSTM) Share Price Rose, Brigade Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Visa In (V) by 225.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 3,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,365 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $838,000, up from 1,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Visa In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $182.25. About 5.73M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 86,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.03M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 12.22% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 4.46M shares traded or 411.28% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Sys Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 19,656 shares to 139,229 shares, valued at $7.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,029 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 2.09 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,197 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn reported 13.07M shares. State Street accumulated 78.27M shares. Moreover, Convergence Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm invested in 65,490 shares or 2.45% of the stock. Reliant Investment Limited Liability Corp has invested 2.73% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Harvey Mngmt owns 1.81% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 24,065 shares. Anderson Hoagland And has 72,762 shares for 6.81% of their portfolio. Agf Incorporated has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kempen Nv stated it has 8,834 shares. Moreover, Polaris Greystone Lc has 2.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 184,949 shares. Cumberland Advsrs reported 2,070 shares. Davis Capital Partners Llc accumulated 400,000 shares. The New York-based First Long Island Limited Liability has invested 3.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XOP) by 2.69M shares to 6.05 million shares, valued at $185.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trecora Res (NYSE:TREC) by 62,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 690,013 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XME).