Visa Com (V) Holder Harvey Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Holding

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 59.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc sold 4,472 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 3,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210,000, down from 7,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.15M shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein Plans Animal Health Spinoff, Expects More Than $1 Bln — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Henry Schein, Inc. – HSIC; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein is spinning off its animal health business and merging it with Vets First Choice to form a new company called Vets First Corp; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Following Close on a Pro Forma Basis Total 2017 Rev for Remaining Business Will Be $9; 10/04/2018 – Henry Schein Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO BE NEUTRAL TO BALANCE OF ITS 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Henry Schein Director Lawrence Bacow Won’t Stand for Re-election at Annual Meeting; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE AFTER 2018

Harvey Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com (V) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Capital Management Inc sold 4,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 19,590 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40M, down from 24,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.99 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Harvey Capital Management Inc, which manages about $386.73M and $207.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Sp 500 Index Etf (IVV) by 5,845 shares to 12,358 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 101,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 105,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 16.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.03 per share. HSIC’s profit will be $127.50M for 18.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Henry Schein, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.38% EPS growth.

