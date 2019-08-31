Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Value Rose While Park Avenue Securities Boosted Its Position; Meredith (MDP) Stock Price Declined While Select Equity Group LP Lowered Its Holding by $50.53 Billion

Park Avenue Securities Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 10.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Avenue Securities Llc bought 2,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 24,266 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82M, up from 22,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Avenue Securities Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 3.65M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 19/03/2018 – VFS Global Awarded Contracts to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 78 Countries; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 87.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 914,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The hedge fund held 127,218 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.03 billion, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.78. About 228,280 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 6.11% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 04/05/2018 – MediaPost: 150 Possible Buyers Line Up For Meredith Titles; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 19/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – LAUNCH OF A PARTNERSHIP WITH EMEALS TO BRING EDITORIALLY CURATED MEAL PLANS TO MILLIONS OF HOME COOKS; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Net $32M-Net $44M; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH – STUDIO M, MEREDITH’S FORMER BRANDED CONTENT CREATION ARM, WILL BE MERGED INTO FOUNDRY; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 22/03/2018 – Dana Neves Promoted To Vice President And GM Of WFSB-TV In Hartford; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 15/03/2018 – MEREDITH IS SAID MULLING SALE OF TIME, FORTUNE, SPORTS ILL:RTRS; 21/03/2018 – Meredith Corp: About 200 Employees Have Been Notified That Their Positions Have Been Eliminated

Park Avenue Securities Llc, which manages about $5.63 billion and $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Fltg Rate Nt Etf (FLOT) by 9,009 shares to 66,608 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managed Exchange Traded Commodity Fd Tr Optimum Yield Divsf Commodity Strategy No K1 Etf by 25,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P 500 Quality Etf A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 2.91 million shares. Parkside Fin State Bank owns 8,497 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Co holds 109,073 shares. The Tennessee-based Wunderlich Capital Managemnt has invested 1.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cibc Markets accumulated 3.85% or 3.02 million shares. 2,025 were reported by Inspirion Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0.17% or 182,033 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested 3.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Credit Agricole S A reported 227,001 shares. Ashfield Cap Partners Ltd Com holds 2.62% or 153,154 shares in its portfolio. Smith Salley And Assocs owns 79,465 shares. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated owns 8,809 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 90,738 shares. Allstate holds 144,258 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68 billion and $14766.39 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 1.74M shares to 4.85 million shares, valued at $169.58B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) by 53,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 736,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Interactive Brokers Group In (NASDAQ:IBKR).

