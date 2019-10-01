Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Waters Parkerson & Company Trimmed Its Position by $843,894; Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Decreased Its International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $310,853; Valuation Rose

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.66. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT FY 2018 OPERATING (NON-GAAP) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF AT LEAST $13.80; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 08/03/2018 – IBM CFO JIM KAVANAUGH SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 26/04/2018 – CEO of UK’s TSB bank drafts in IBM to fix online banking problems; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM – TOTAL CLOUD REVENUE OVER THE LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $17.7 BILLION, UP 22 PERCENT (UP 20 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING ASSETS TO BECHTLE: WIWO

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 4,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 351,901 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.07M, down from 356,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $390.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $174.29. About 7.75 million shares traded or 10.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.47 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (NYSE:LNC) by 8,395 shares to 224,941 shares, valued at $14.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 4,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VPU) by 2,378 shares to 22,120 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 12,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 171,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Star Fd (VXUS).

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.43 billion for 13.30 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.