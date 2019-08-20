Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Position; Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Shares Rose While Joho Capital Has Upped Its Holding

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 1.63 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $202.99. About 1.78 million shares traded or 27.66% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Product Testing Issue Clouds Quarterly Sales Gains; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Cap Prtnrs Grp Ltd owns 272,784 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3.68M shares. Joho Limited Co has 16,462 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. National Pension accumulated 266,982 shares. The California-based Capital Int has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Company accumulated 1.48M shares or 0.14% of the stock. Adirondack Trust Commerce accumulated 23 shares. Alta Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.06% or 5,488 shares. Cibc World holds 0.07% or 91,595 shares in its portfolio. Jones Financial Cos Lllp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 8,606 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Two Sigma Secs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 97,307 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39M shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares to 2,797 shares, valued at $4.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.