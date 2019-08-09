Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed by $544,741 Its Stake; American Assets Investment Management Has Cut Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Holding by $1.48 Million as Share Price Rose

American Assets Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 20.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Investment Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 153,300 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68M, down from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $40.1. About 4.92 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 08/03/2018 – GM Faces Renewed Prospect of $1 Billion Payout Over Ignition Safety; 05/04/2018 – Ford, GM and Fiat Chrysler largely build their Chinese products in China; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Germany woos China trade as Trump tests both; 27/04/2018 – Lear Corporation Recognized by General Motors as “Supplier of the Year for Complete Seat”; 13/03/2018 – GM CEO meets with U.S. regulators on fuel efficiency rules; 01/05/2018 – GM TOTAL APRIL SALES EST. ‘DOWN SLIGHTLY’ Y/Y: COX AUTOMOTIVE; 02/05/2018 – GM’s Electric Bolt Slows as Tesla Model 3 Sales Pick Up Speed; 16/04/2018 – LYSOGENE SA LYS.PA – LYS-GM101 IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL STUDY PROGRAM IN GM: INTENDS TO REPORT LONG-TERM RESULTS IN H2 OF 2018; 16/03/2018 – MONSANTO SAYS BRAZIL SOY GROWERS CHALLENGE TO INTACTA RR2PRO GM SOY SEED PATENT DOES NOT IMPACT INTACTA2 XTEND LAUNCH IN BRAZIL

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.47B market cap company. The stock increased 2.61% or $4.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.9. About 7.22M shares traded or 1.64% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crow Point Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 310,000 shares. Peddock Cap Advsr Ltd Co owns 1,760 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Barnett has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,539 shares. Kcm Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Horizon Lc invested 0.23% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.37% or 48,680 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 13,875 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jarislowsky Fraser holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 30,590 shares. Northeast Finance Consultants holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,956 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.59% or 667,457 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset owns 227,386 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking, a Australia-based fund reported 638,926 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested in 0.71% or 15.10M shares. Inspirion Wealth Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.14% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.33B for 31.45 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Addison Cap stated it has 33,447 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Com Lc owns 98,250 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Park National Corp Oh has 0.34% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 163,759 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has 30,820 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 33,724 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.04% or 55,339 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Co invested 0.09% of its portfolio in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc reported 838 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl has 0.06% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Anchor Bolt Capital LP has 936,086 shares for 3.36% of their portfolio. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 686,562 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 14.91 million shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

American Assets Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.54B and $616.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc by 26,500 shares to 125,100 shares, valued at $2.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

