Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose While Kempen Capital Management Has Decreased Holding; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Valuation Declined, Oarsman Capital Raised by $482,380 Its Position

Oarsman Capital Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 36.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc bought 271 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,015 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.64B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $37.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1822.77. About 1.74M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Star Phoenix: Amazon briefly overtakes Google parent Alphabet in market value for the first time; 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 26/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Betabeat: Walmart’s Move Into India’s E-Commerce Sector Could Pose a Serious Threat to Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue:; 08/05/2018 – Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 09/05/2018 – The Information: Walmart and Target Take Page From Amazon’s Cloud Playbook; 22/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon looking for larger Whole Foods stores to support delivery plans- Bloomberg; 20/03/2018 – AMZN: Worldwide exports on Amazon grew by nearly 30% #shoptalk18 – ! $AMZN; 07/03/2018 – VentureBeat: Amazon joins $61 million investment into smart thermostat company Ecobee

Kempen Capital Management decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management sold 4,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,834 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 13,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $177.61. About 2.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.05 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 1,250 shares to 5,019 shares, valued at $5.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coresite Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:COR) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,587 shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr Sh Ben Int (NYSE:OFC).

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 49,442 shares to 175,524 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,948 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Controls Intl Plc.