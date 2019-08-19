Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake Maintained by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc; Serengeti Asset Management LP Cut Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Position by $3.50 Million as Market Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 6,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,339 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.39 million, up from 136,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.31M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 28/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4-5; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017

Serengeti Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 71.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company's stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, down from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.56. About 3.40M shares traded or 39.29% up from the average. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 7,794 shares to 151,037 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 2,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,082 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.