Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake Maintained by Hwg Holdings Lp; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Shareholder Fulton Bank Has Boosted Position by $391,952

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 2080.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,367 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $994,000, up from 292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA

Fulton Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Bank bought 4,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,531 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.29 million, up from 44,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.28. About 3.46 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.40; 27/03/2018 – New Zealand court gives Philip Morris nod to sell heated tobacco product; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q REV. EX. EXCISE TAXES $6.90B, EST. $7.03B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Adj EPS $1.00; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 09/05/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Research And Mgmt holds 1.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 45,694 shares. First Business Financial Services reported 0.15% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Osborne Ptnrs Llc owns 3,460 shares. First City Mgmt, Georgia-based fund reported 10,622 shares. 7,650 were reported by Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Liability Com. Pictet North America Advsr Sa reported 0.21% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Wagner Bowman Mngmt holds 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 8,131 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited invested in 0.04% or 894 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2.14 million shares. Marshall & Sullivan Wa owns 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,986 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited holds 760,160 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.30 million shares stake. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability Company reported 6,262 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Amica Mutual Insur has invested 0.48% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Sigma Inv Counselors holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2,312 shares.

Fulton Bank, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in John Hancock Fds Iii by 77,735 shares to 994,631 shares, valued at $19.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baron Select Funds by 237,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.86M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VVIAX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr Cap Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 100,583 shares. 12,000 are held by Credit Cap Ltd Liability Co. Palisades Hudson Asset Lp has invested 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Town Country National Bank & Trust Tru Dba First Bankers Tru holds 1.48% or 19,877 shares in its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sg Americas Limited Com owns 0.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 133,938 shares. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.62% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Appleton Prns Ma holds 2.85% or 137,837 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt accumulated 409,076 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag invested in 0.82% or 8.84M shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 520,170 shares. Clarivest Asset Ltd stated it has 742,672 shares or 2.34% of all its holdings. 11,627 are held by Hartford Management.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.