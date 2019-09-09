Visa Com Cl A (V) Stake Held by Ftb Advisors Inc; As Cvs Health (CVS) Stock Value Declined, Optimum Investment Advisors Cut Its Holding by $493,074

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 59.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors sold 9,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 6,222 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $336,000, down from 15,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 4.95M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group forecast; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Announces Plans to Focus on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – CASH PROCEEDS FROM DEAL WILL ALLOW CO TO PAY DOWN A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF DEBT; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: Could Lower CVS Ratings if There Are Delays in Reducing Leverage; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 78.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 6,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,323 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 8,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $5.96 during the last trading session, reaching $179.78. About 4.85M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 17/04/2018 – Zlatan Ibrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 10/05/2018 – H-2B Visa Demand Vastly Outstrips the Number Allowed By Law; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – Full Alliance Group (OTCPK:FAGI) Announces Participation in Visa’s Everywhere Initiative Program; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

