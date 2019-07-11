Visa Com Cl A (V) Shares Rose While Barrett Asset Management Trimmed by $5.82 Million Its Stake; As Encana (ECA) Stock Price Rose, Whitebox Advisors Has Decreased by $11.90 Million Its Position

Barrett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrett Asset Management Llc sold 37,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 522,884 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.67 million, down from 560,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $402.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $179.31. About 4.90 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 19/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: AG Balderas Announces Settlement with Visa & MasterCard Over Excessive Credit & Debit Card Fees – April 19, 2018; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 25/04/2018 – Visa Increased Fiscal 2018 Outlook Based on Strong Performance in First Half

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 19.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.33 million, down from 8.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 20.65 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – SALES PROCEEDS RECEIVED BY ENCANA UNDER TRANSACTION ARE APPROXIMATELY C$39 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SEES SALES PROCEEDS ABOUT C$39M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA ON TRACK TO DELIVER OVER 30% ANNUAL PROD GROWT; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl

Analysts await Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ECA’s profit will be $283.25M for 6.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by Encana Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 1.28 million shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $35.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oi S A by 2.60 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Barrett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Rus Md Cp Gr Etf (IWP) by 7,475 shares to 37,270 shares, valued at $5.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 13,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Cl A (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4.