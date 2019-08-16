Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Timber Creek Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $311,220; Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined While Ci Investments Has Trimmed Position by $82.93 Million

Ci Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc sold 1.97 million shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.42 million, down from 3.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 15.15 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare heart disease drug succeeded in a late-stage study; 16/03/2018 – Ian Read, BTW, has been at $PFE for 40 years — and they wanted a noncompete; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to…; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $178.03. About 2.53 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carroll Financial Assocs reported 5,606 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fragasso Gru invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Private Tru Na has 34,326 shares for 1.12% of their portfolio. Brown Capital Management Limited has 0.01% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,866 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Llc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 44,220 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Bank & Trust owns 44,427 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.63M shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Dba Holt Cap Prns LP reported 0.13% stake. Montecito Bancorporation And reported 13,612 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Tru Com Of Oklahoma owns 38,479 shares. Girard Prns Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 88,597 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability stated it has 9,129 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 3.96M shares or 0.88% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.12 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc Shs by 10,915 shares to 22,572 shares, valued at $3.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY) by 18,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,184 shares, and has risen its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 28,200 shares to 370,553 shares, valued at $47.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 186,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 741,017 shares, and has risen its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toth Advisory owns 2,900 shares. Wms Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 20,034 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Da Davidson holds 0.3% or 405,586 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Management Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 62,492 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested in 661,312 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,278 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Management has 106,734 shares. Sterneck Cap Management Limited Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 7,892 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 758 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Company accumulated 2.23% or 409,854 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Com holds 22,213 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs Ltd has invested 0.05% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) stated it has 2.33% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).