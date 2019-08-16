Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Upped Position by $342,732 as Shares Rose; Canal Insurance Company Holding in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) Has Lowered as Market Value Declined

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $394.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $176.27. About 6.49M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 30/04/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company

Canal Insurance Company decreased its stake in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) (WMB) by 72.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canal Insurance Company sold 101,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 39,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117,000, down from 140,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canal Insurance Company who had been investing in Williams Cos 26.0 Call 17May19 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.92. About 8.57M shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Prices Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 03/05/2018 – WMB: PERMIAN GAS SUPPLY HELPING SPUR INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “EMX Royalty (TSXV: $EMX.V) (NYSE: $EMX) Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$141, Is Visa Inc (NYSE:V) A Buy? – Yahoo News” published on August 17, 2018, Fool.com published: “Where Will Visa Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Bill for Visa Stock Is Too High Ahead of Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.07 million activity. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Wednesday, August 7. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $273,275 were bought by CHAZEN STEPHEN I on Monday, May 20.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” on August 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “This High-Yield Stock Could Have Big News This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise as Fed Talks Points to Rate Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Canal Insurance Company, which manages about $294.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Ord (NYSE:WFC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $3.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harris Ord (NYSE:HRS) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Ord (NYSE:BMY).

