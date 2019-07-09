Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Lowered Position as Stock Value Rose; Granite Point Capital Management LP Holding in Yy (YY) Has Lifted by $2.10 Million

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 277.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.77. About 344,092 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $399.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $177.36. About 2.28 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/05/2018 – Retailers Say Visa, Mastercard Pressing the Wrong Button; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 25/04/2018 – Visa tops profit estimates, raises full-year earnings forecast; 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 25/04/2018 – VISA – INVESTMENTS IN TALENTS & MARKETS AROUND WORLD, MARKETING FOCUSED ON WINTER OLYMPICS IN UPCOMING WORLD CUP LED TO DOUBLE-DIGIT EXPENSE GROWTH ON ADJ BASIS – CONF CALL; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 35,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,700 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gold rises ahead Trump-Xi meeting; set to post 6th weekly gain – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY (YY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Singapore Q2 GDP likely grew 1.1% y/y, slowest pace in decade – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Arenâ€™t Crazy About Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) Anymore – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Bucks the Slowdown in China With Its Growing Live Video Business – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares to 55,693 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund holds 4.93 million shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Lee Danner Bass, a Tennessee-based fund reported 4,141 shares. Miura Management Limited Co holds 8.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 300,000 shares. 4,740 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Liability. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Natixis LP has 1.88% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Southpoint Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 500,000 shares. Qcm Cayman Limited holds 1,403 shares or 4.17% of its portfolio. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Condor owns 26,643 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. New York-based Echo Street Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.59% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi holds 62,319 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has 2.09% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barrett Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 5.49% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Osborne Prns Capital Management Lc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “My Road To Financial Independence: 103-Stocks Portfolio June Review – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Facebook Inc and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bitcoin Rebounds, Surges Above $11,000 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.