Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Position by $544,741; Js Capital Management Has Upped Facebook (FB) Stake by $5.31 Million

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 25/04/2018 – VISA – EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEM, QTRLY OPERATING EXPENSES GREW 18% OVER PRIOR YEAR, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY PERSONNEL AND MARKETING EXPENSES; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 08/05/2018 – VISA INC – EXPANDING VISA DIRECT IN CANADA; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Js Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 18.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc bought 32,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 202,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.67M, up from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/05/2018 – MetLife: Facebook Inc. Has Signed a Long-Term Lease for All of Park Tower at Transbay in San Francisco; 29/03/2018 – Some agencies called the decision a way to force companies to rely on Facebook’s own targeting data, with one executive saying it was an “optics-based move” to potentially raise its own profits; 09/05/2018 – Facebook added Jeff Zients, the former director of the National Economic Council, to its board of directors:; 07/05/2018 – Weatherford and Valiant Form Alliance to Jointly Commercialize ESPs; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Cooperating With Mueller’s Russia Probe; 06/03/2018 – GOOGLE, FACEBOOK POWER OVER ADS WORRIES RIVALS: FRENCH STUDY; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: EU Parliament says Facebook CEO Zuckerberg has agreed to testify on personal data in Brussels; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Congressman Seeks Minority Employee Retention Stats; 21/03/2018 – Facebook Spins-up a Big Cloud of Cotton Candy (Free Report) $FB; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradition Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Scotia holds 562,162 shares. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Co holds 1,623 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Penobscot has invested 2.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Eqis Capital Mngmt owns 0.18% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 14,347 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi has 0% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 114,200 shares. Sadoff Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,894 shares. Gladius Capital Management LP accumulated 0% or 14,794 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 97,638 shares. Shell Asset reported 366,680 shares. Fiera Corporation reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Sand Hill Glob Advsrs Lc stated it has 69,503 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Mngmt As reported 880,717 shares stake. Scopus Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 525,000 shares. Spc Fincl reported 8,092 shares.

Js Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,000 shares to 243,000 shares, valued at $44.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 95,308 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,085 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

