Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Holding by $544,741; American Express Co (AXP) Holding Held by Intersect Capital Llc

Intersect Capital Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 185.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc bought 4,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 6,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 2,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.65% or $4.46 during the last trading session, reaching $117.81. About 4.07 million shares traded or 30.15% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Elevate Fraud Monitoring for Accounts That Might Have Been Impacted by Orbitz Attack; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 5.59M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.65 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Virginia-based Ntv Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 452,849 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northrock Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 1,372 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 187,000 shares. Cibc Natl Bank Usa accumulated 0.46% or 21,022 shares. Bluespruce Investments Ltd Partnership reported 1.35M shares stake. Brave Asset Mgmt reported 1,692 shares. Penn Davis Mcfarland has 4,400 shares. 84,924 are owned by Smith Asset Management Grp L P. Patten reported 58,622 shares. Rbo & Limited Liability Co reported 5,126 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Beese Fulmer Inv Management accumulated 1,936 shares. Wealthquest Corp owns 3,016 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. 97,251 were accumulated by Thomasville Bancorporation. Mount Vernon Md has 0.38% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,600 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB) by 2,139 shares to 17,042 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL).

