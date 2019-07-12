Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Cibc World Markets Raised Holding; Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Has Lowered Position by $1.51 Million

Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (BIP) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 36,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 143,972 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $43.95. About 353,546 shares traded or 44.96% up from the average. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) has risen 8.41% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BIP News: 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 18/04/2018 – GrafTech IPO nets Brookfield smaller-than-expected windfall; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Brookfield Real Estate 1Q Cash Flow From Operations C$0.59/Share; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Deal for GGP Panned as Underpriced, Bad for Malls; 02/05/2018 – Brookfield Infrastructure Chasing Midstream Assets Amid Sell Off; 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield Join Hands to Target Rooftop Solar in China; 14/03/2018 – MUNICH RE IS SAID TO HAVE HELD TALKS WITH BROOKFIELD ON SITE; 02/05/2018 – Mall Owner GGP Had No Rival Bids Before Reaching Brookfield Deal; 02/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD INFRASTRUCTURE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $425M, EST. $443.7M

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 575.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 2.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471.05M, up from 446,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $180.74. About 6.91M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 09/05/2018 – VISA AND PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE ADOPTION OF DIGITAL AND MOBILE PAYMENTS IN CANADA; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – CO, VISA ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION OF THEIR STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 10.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.75 per share. BIP’s profit will be $233.42M for 13.24 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.68% negative EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6,764 shares to 17,423 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del Com New (NYSE:USB) by 11,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,777 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.