Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Has Raised Its Stake; Target Com Stk (TGT) Holder Piedmont Investment Advisors Boosted Position by $3.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Target Corp Com Stk (TGT) by 125.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 44,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 80,047 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, up from 35,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 5.24 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 22/03/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery in Philadelphia; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN WASHINGTON, D.C; 22/05/2018 – Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 23, 2018

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 2,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 9,899 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55M, up from 7,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $185.74. About 6.54M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 25/05/2018 – Movies: Visa Stops Morgan Freeman Commercials After Sexual Harassment Report; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 15/04/2018 – UK MARCH VISA CONSUMER SPENDING -2.1 PCT YY VS FEB -1.0 PCT YY, BIGGEST FALL SINCE OCT 2017; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 88,959 shares to 349,174 shares, valued at $32.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,305 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Temasek Holding (Private) Limited invested in 4.30 million shares. 1St Source Comml Bank holds 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 15,996 shares. Granite Invest Prns Limited Com, a California-based fund reported 137,062 shares. Edgewood Mngmt Ltd holds 14.24 million shares. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% or 22,337 shares in its portfolio. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pension Serv stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Franklin Resource owns 7.88M shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 6,660 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 581 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Td Asset reported 4.20M shares stake. Pinnacle Associate reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howard Hughes Med Institute holds 1.64% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. 16,175 were accumulated by Butensky Cohen Security. Hyman Charles D reported 10,550 shares.

