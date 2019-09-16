Visa Com Cl A (V) Shareholder Appleton Partners Has Lowered Its Holding; Brant Point Investment Management Has Lifted Its Synovus Finl (SNV) Position by $2.45 Million

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,965 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 135,872 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58M, down from 137,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $176.23. About 2.68M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 10/05/2018 – Congress Pressuring Homeland Security to Boost the Visa Supply Soon; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 53.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The hedge fund held 200,651 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.02M, up from 130,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 710,850 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Net $100.6M; 26/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $56; 20/04/2018 – DJ Synovus Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNV); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 AVG. LOAN GROWTH 4% TO 6%; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS 1Q ADJ EPS 86C, EST. 79C; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET CHARGE-OFF RATIO OF 15 TO 25 B.P.S; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M; 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $809.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,079 shares to 28,122 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr Equity Et by 28,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 485,675 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc C (NYSE:TMO).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.81 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coatue Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.51M shares or 3.68% of the stock. Fiduciary Tru Com invested in 0.27% or 59,598 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Gradient Lc reported 0.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv reported 10,190 shares stake. Tt International holds 47,107 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.58% or 2.67 million shares. Capital Advsrs Lc has invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 76,472 are owned by Nomura Hldg. Wendell David Associate Inc holds 0.38% or 14,429 shares in its portfolio. Southpoint Advsrs Limited Partnership stated it has 400,000 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited accumulated 3.56 million shares or 3.2% of the stock. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Company stated it has 1.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Polen Mgmt invested in 9.54 million shares. 24,760 were reported by Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rapid7 Inc (Put) by 64,427 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In by 69,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,531 shares, and cut its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX).

