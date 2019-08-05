Visa Com Cl A (V) Share Value Rose While Capital Counsel Lifted Holding; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Newport Asia Decreased Its Holding

Newport Asia Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newport Asia Llc sold 19,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.06M, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newport Asia Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $418.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $156.23. About 9.34M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 07/03/2018 – India’s Paytm gets regulatory approval to sell investment products; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba Group: Will Inject a Further $2 Billion Into Southeast Asian Online Shopping Company Lazada; 24/04/2018 – Early Backer of Alibaba Sees Trillion Dollar Value on User Data; 03/04/2018 – ALIBABA TO BUY FULL OWNERSHIP OF CHINA ELE.ME; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 7,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 816,672 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.56M, up from 808,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $171.79. About 3.07 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 322,718 were reported by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Co. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability owns 5,765 shares. Green Square Cap Limited Co stated it has 2,164 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Atlantic Union Savings Bank Corporation accumulated 0.32% or 7,423 shares. Atlanta Cap Management L L C owns 1.57M shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. 80,170 were reported by Hendley And. Federated Pa stated it has 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 29.28M were accumulated by Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma. 621,941 are owned by Kames Public Limited Co. Randolph holds 5.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 182,079 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4,941 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street accumulated 0.95% or 78.27M shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc holds 0.36% or 285,645 shares.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

