Visa Com Cl A (V) Position Held by Kempen Capital Management; Intrepid Capital Management Raised Its Cubic Com (CUB) Holding by $305,280; Stock Price Rose

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Cubic Corp Com (CUB) by 21.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 4,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The hedge fund held 27,063 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 22,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cubic Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.67. About 277,080 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cubic Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CUB); 12/03/2018 – Cubic and Transport for New South Wales to Expand Open Payment Trial in Sydney; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 05/04/2018 – Cubic to Explore Mobility Strategies at American Public Transportation Association (APTA) Conference; 22/05/2018 – Cubic and TransLink Launch Open Payments on Vancouver’s Public Transit System; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Corp To Sell Its Cubic Global Defense Services Business to Valiant Integrated Services for $135M Cash; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES BUSINESS FOR ABOUT $135M; 19/04/2018 – Cubic Agrees to Sell its Training Services Business for Approximately $135 Million; 31/05/2018 – Cubic Corporation to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 13 in New York City

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 108.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 9,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 18,395 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 8,834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Stifel holds 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 4,339 shares. Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Pnc Financial Services Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc owns 15,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) or 130,136 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 75,201 shares. Pinebridge LP owns 24,470 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oak Ridge has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Campbell Comm Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 0.17% or 5,828 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 0.51% or 18,000 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 1,026 shares stake. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 5,881 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co invested in 0% or 34,811 shares.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc, which manages about $221.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc Ec C (NASDAQ:HALL) by 647,894 shares to 37,681 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amdocs Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:DOX) by 106,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,276 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (NYSE:COG).

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. The insider GUILES EDWIN A bought 2,716 shares worth $162,417. EDWARDS JAMES R bought 167 shares worth $9,904. Aga Anshooman bought $7,196 worth of stock or 123 shares. Another trade for 168 shares valued at $10,025 was bought by HARRISON MARK. WARNER JOHN H JR also bought $301,250 worth of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) on Friday, May 10.

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,958 shares to 7,768 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 67,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,050 shares, and cut its stake in Essex Ppty Tr Inc Com (NYSE:ESS).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.