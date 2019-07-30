Visa Com Cl A (V) Market Valuation Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Wealth Architects Lowered Its Stake by $309,114

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $140.27. About 12.85 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring Al-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 13/03/2018 – Women at Microsoft Corp working in U.S.-based technical jobs filed 238 internal complaints about gender discrimination or sexual harassment between 2010 and 2016, according to court filings made public on Monday; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will let government clients run its Azure cloud technology on their own servers; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 27/03/2018 – Green House Data Introduces Managed Azure Cloud Services; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco gains Co-Sell status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner Program

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $181.37. About 4.19M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 02/04/2018 – DoJ MA: Chinese National Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining a Student Visa; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares to 26,752 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,749 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvest Capital Management Inc invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Telos Cap Inc holds 16,217 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust owns 2.19% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 44,427 shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jpmorgan Chase & Company invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0.09% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,431 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 18.62 million shares stake. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia holds 0.09% or 144,906 shares. Tru Department Mb Bancshares N A has 1.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 80,235 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc accumulated 2,600 shares. Franklin Incorporated invested in 0.66% or 7.88M shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt owns 297,247 shares. Moreover, Regent Invest Mngmt Llc has 0.95% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Aristotle Management accumulated 0% or 2,700 shares. Cypress Cap invested in 0.08% or 2,704 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 31.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quantitative Invest Mngmt Limited has 0.95% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 139,400 shares. Blue Chip Prns Inc owns 134,899 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 313.11M shares or 2.88% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management has 835,978 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. Fiera Corp holds 791,932 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Mcgowan Grp Inc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited holds 1.33% or 5.13 million shares. Beech Hill invested in 1.97% or 27,080 shares. Eastern National Bank has invested 1.88% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 162,124 shares. Goelzer Inv Management has 127,912 shares for 1.43% of their portfolio. Alabama-based Zweig has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kopp Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3,019 shares or 0.29% of the stock. New York-based Bbr Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Cap Limited Liability stated it has 2.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).