Visa Com Cl A (V) Holding Maintained by Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc; As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Iberiabank Has Lifted Its Position by $942,553

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 9,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,739 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.44M, up from 33,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $117.22. About 896,735 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.68. About 5.57 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES 2018 ANNUAL NET REV GROWTH: LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS ON NOMINAL BASIS, WITH ABOUT 1 PERCENTAGE POINT OF POSITIVE FOREIGN CURRENCY IMPACT; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – AEROFLOT CONTACTS RUSSIAN MINISTRIES OVER U.S. VISA ISSUES: RIA; 24/05/2018 – Retailers Met With FTC, Fed Over Concerns About Visa, Mastercard Plans; 25/04/2018 – VISA EXECUTIVES END COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Crypto Company Launches App Aimed to Replace Visa Mastercard Payments; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 10/04/2018 – German Embassy Opens Visa Application Centre in Bahrain in Partnership With VFS Global; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Green Square Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2,164 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 1.46% or 44,118 shares. Amica Retiree Med has invested 1.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 2,625 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary has invested 0.21% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Main Street Research Limited accumulated 67,089 shares or 3.33% of the stock. Harvest Capital Mngmt stated it has 3,616 shares. Altarock Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 4.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Olstein Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 31,000 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd stated it has 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Permit Cap Ltd Com holds 0.26% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,550 shares. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 271,313 shares or 2.57% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 358,139 shares. Violich Capital Inc has invested 7.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,479 shares to 22,269 shares, valued at $6.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 3,589 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,814 shares, and cut its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).