Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Vision Capital Management Trimmed Position by $743,208; Ensemble Capital Management Raised Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holding by $858,480

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 19.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 5,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 35,650 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, up from 29,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $156.43. About 453,569 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VERISK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 24/05/2018 – Geomni Achieves Widespread Aerial lmagery Coverage of Parcels and Structures in the United States; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22

Vision Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc sold 4,296 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 48,213 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37 million, down from 52,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $176.2. About 2.88M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold VRSK shares while 180 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 144.73 million shares or 2.43% less from 148.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First LP invested in 0.05% or 198,410 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 3,035 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.08% or 221,427 shares in its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 7,094 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 15 shares. Financial Architects Inc holds 0% or 15 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated holds 50 shares. Amp Investors Limited owns 72,319 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 14,474 shares. Akre Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 2.54 million shares. Donaldson Cap Ltd Co, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,642 shares. Piedmont Invest reported 14,157 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Asset One Ltd holds 84,927 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $708.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Amern Finl Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 43,060 shares to 695,143 shares, valued at $37.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,535 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,778 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Vision Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $381.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 55,754 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $50.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Iboxx $ Invest Grade C (LQD) by 7,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,548 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intermediate Term Us Tr (SCHR).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.80 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.