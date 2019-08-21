Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Timber Creek Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $311,220; As Dominion Resources (D) Share Price Declined, Endurance Wealth Management Raised Position

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc sold 1,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 57,151 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.93 million, down from 59,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.69. About 2.51M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 21004.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurance Wealth Management Inc bought 31,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.88. About 1.49M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 25/04/2018 – MEASURE AS WRITTEN MAY IMPERIL DOMINION’S TAKEOVER OF SCANA; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998 on Wednesday, March 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea holds 0.19% or 560,329 shares. Hallmark Cap Management accumulated 28,177 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Amer National Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.3% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Utah Retirement Sys owns 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 143,388 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 112,631 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Vanguard Group reported 64.28M shares stake. Holderness Invests Co holds 0.19% or 5,170 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd holds 1.16M shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp reported 30.83M shares stake. Atlantic Union Commercial Bank holds 105,765 shares. Orrstown Fin Services Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,449 shares. Stadion Money Management Ltd holds 13,256 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.60M shares.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $847.31 million and $610.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 1,880 shares to 26,654 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 1,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 89,091 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Insurance, a Missouri-based fund reported 122,040 shares. Murphy Cap Incorporated owns 75,336 shares. Moreover, Tuttle Tactical has 1.17% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 8.84M shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 157,000 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Delaware stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Anchor Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, National Asset Management has 0.71% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 36,166 shares. Sun Life Fin Incorporated has 0.44% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 12,855 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.99% or 4.93 million shares. Lourd Cap Limited Co reported 3,584 shares stake. Cumberland Advsr holds 0.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 2,070 shares. 5.19M were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Moreover, Selkirk Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.54% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Gru Limited Liability Com owns 0.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,452 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 14,225 shares to 38,985 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets Etf (IEMG) by 14,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,099 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co Com (NYSE:WY).