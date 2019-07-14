Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Stralem & Co Decreased Stake; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Stock Value Rose, Barometer Capital Management Increased Holding

Stralem & Co Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 5.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc sold 2,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,955 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.49 million, down from 50,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08M shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – Visa Sees Fiscal 2018 Net Revenue Growth Low Double Digits on Nominal Basis; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 30/03/2018 – Visa Inc. Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 30/03/2018 – VISA REPORTS RESIGNATION OF GARY A. HOFFMAN FROM BOARD; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and

Barometer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barometer Capital Management Inc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,050 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93M, up from 61,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $91.37. About 832,777 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Svcs Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Colorado-based Milestone Gru Inc has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Texas-based American Commercial Bank has invested 2.19% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Saratoga Research And stated it has 10,580 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Avenir holds 31,341 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 338,915 were reported by Provident. 332,863 are owned by Utah Retirement. Miles reported 0.28% stake. Marsico Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 7.07% or 1.26M shares. Harvey Ltd Llc accumulated 3,091 shares. Peavine Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1,756 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Harvey Cap Mgmt owns 24,065 shares. Premier Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,725 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 340,485 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) by 14,145 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T) by 11,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,590 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

Barometer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.58B and $878.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing Etf (SKYY) by 16,400 shares to 78,900 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Semiconductor Etf (XSD) by 23,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kraneshares Csi China Internet Etf (KWEB).