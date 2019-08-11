Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Mcgowan Group Asset Management Raised Its Position by $342,732 as Market Value Rose; As Cenovus Energy (CVE) Valuation Declined, Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Trimmed Its Holding by $2.21 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by 1.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 276,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The institutional investor held 22.19M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.65M, down from 22.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Cenovus Energy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.54. About 1.93M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS WILL BE MARKETING DEEP BASIN PACKAGES IN 2-3 MONTHS; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus delivers strong first quarter operational performance; 08/05/2018 – Cenovus Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Canada’s Cenovus Energy sees higher oil sands production; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – INCURRED A NON-CASH IMPAIRMENT CHARGE OF $100 MLN IN QUARTER RELATED TO CLEARWATER ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY PREVENTING CO FROM “FULLY REALIZING BENEFITS” OF ITS BRUDERHEIM CRUDE-BY-RAIL FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO – IN ONGOING DISCUSSIONS WITH RAIL PROVIDERS TO RESOLVE A SHORTAGE OF LOCOMOTIVE HAULING CAPACITY; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 32.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc bought 2,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 8,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 6,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 98,537 shares to 5.26 million shares, valued at $90.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 65,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 731,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, up 200.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $183.41M for 14.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.