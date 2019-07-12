Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Trimmed Position; Capital Research Global Investors Has Trimmed Position in Fiserv (FISV) as Stock Price Rose

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $409.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $180.33. About 7.08 million shares traded or 0.74% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 83.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Research Global Investors sold 2.76M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 536,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.38M, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Research Global Investors who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $94.51. About 2.28 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72M for 29.17 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Liability Company invested in 5,960 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac Bk holds 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 92,786 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp holds 0.2% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 193,861 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 234,161 shares. Mufg Americas reported 72,329 shares. Chesley Taft & Associates Limited Com owns 76,725 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc has 492,729 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 258,091 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.64% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Huntington Bankshares holds 529,487 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 1.22% or 42,845 shares in its portfolio. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 4.28% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans accumulated 134,597 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management has invested 0.1% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Cullinan Associates reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Capital Research Global Investors, which manages about $315.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 1.38M shares to 22.44M shares, valued at $2.49 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 887,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.02 billion for 33.90 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.