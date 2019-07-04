Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Has Lowered Holding; Madison Investment Holdings Continues to Hold Stake in Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc (GBCI) by 3.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 20,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 712,533 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.55M, up from 691,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $40.61. About 77,601 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has risen 7.42% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.99% the S&P500.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $398.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Payments Volume Up 11%; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 08/05/2018 – VISA EXPANDS REAL-TIME FUNDS DISBURSEMENTS CAPABILITIES IN CANADA

