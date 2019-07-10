Visa Com Cl A (V) Holder Hedeker Wealth Management Group Decreased Holding as Valuation Rose; Shelton Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake in Public Storage (PSA) as Stock Value Rose

Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 163.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelton Capital Management bought 1,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,730 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.54 million, up from 1,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelton Capital Management who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $247.51. About 630,882 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 9.08% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 09/05/2018 – PSA SAYS AUTOMOTIVE ACTIVITIES FULLY COMPLIANT WITH REGULATIONS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 11/04/2018 – Self-Storage: Self-Storage REIT Public Storage Rebuilds in Spring Lake Park, MN; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage 1Q EPS $1.65

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $177.73. About 4.18 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/05/2018 – Women Execs at Visa Expected to Complain of ‘Bro’ Culture, Unequal Opportunity

Shelton Capital Management, which manages about $1.01 billion and $25.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeco Instrs Inc Del (NASDAQ:VECO) by 44,740 shares to 490 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 9,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421 shares, and cut its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00 million and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT) by 3,975 shares to 25,014 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp Com Cl A (NYSE:APH) by 4,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Com Cl B (BRKB).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.41 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.