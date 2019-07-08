Visa Com Cl A Stk (V) Position Maintained by Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc; Bangor Savings Bank Has Boosted Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Price Rose

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 69.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 9,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,121 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 13,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 4.65 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 16/03/2018 – J&J Reaches $2.1 Billion Deal to Sell Diabetes Device Business; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Discovery Adds DowDuPont, Exits J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk (V) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 27,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 224,446 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.06M, up from 197,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.84M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Net $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY PAYMENTS VOLUME FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, GREW 11% OVER THE PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR DEMANDING INTERNATIONAL STAFF POSTED TO BRITAIN FOR LESS THAN SIX MONTHS TO BE ABLE TO TRAVEL WITHOUT HAVING TO APPLY FOR A WORK VISA AHEAD OF TIME; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY TOTAL PROCESSED TRANSACTIONS, REPRESENTING TRANSACTIONS PROCESSED BY VISA, WERE 29.3 BILLION, A 12% INCREASE OVER THE PRIOR YEAR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Lc owns 3.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 191,069 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 1.67M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 3.64 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc holds 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 152,656 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd holds 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 1.34 million shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Invest Management has 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Westpac Bk Corp invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cincinnati Indemnity has 25,000 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Llc holds 1.38% or 306,720 shares in its portfolio. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 1.4% or 141,284 shares in its portfolio. First State Bank reported 0.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 18,313 are held by Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc. White Pine Capital Ltd Liability reported 36,527 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management invested in 30,254 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Gw Henssler Limited has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $532.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Senior Loan Etf by 14,028 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $343,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,562 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sands Cap Mgmt Limited Company owns 15.90M shares. Verity Verity Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 4,802 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 2.54M shares. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Com has 0.06% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 359,996 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh holds 3.68% or 124,048 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.13% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,838 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Company holds 396 shares. Pictet North America Advisors Sa invested in 3.81% or 163,019 shares. Truepoint reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Charles Schwab Management invested 0.74% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 10,980 are owned by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Thomas Story & Son Limited Liability Corp invested in 101,715 shares or 8.34% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Company holds 186,897 shares.

