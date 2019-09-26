Visa Class A (V) Stock Rose While Bourgeon Capital Management Lowered Holding by $885,068; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) Stock Value Declined, Harvest Management Lowered by $301,500 Its Stake

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (BMY) by 57.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 11,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 2.63M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC DHG.l – ANNOUNCES TWO NEW HOTELS IN BRISTOL AND BIRMINGHAM, UK; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES – AT BRISTOL-MYERS SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING, SHAREHOLDERS WILL HAVE CHANCE TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL SPONSORED BY MULTIPLE SHAREHOLDERS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING PD; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – NEKTAR- ANNOUNCED NON-EXCLUSIVE, CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF NEKTAR’S NKTR-214, IN COMBINATION WITH SYNDAX’S ENTINOSTAT

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,116 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $392.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $174.99. About 3.04M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp. (New) (NYSE:FLR) by 13,400 shares to 22,950 shares, valued at $773,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.59 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.

Harvest Management Llc, which manages about $136.16 million and $72.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 100,920 shares to 107,920 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.