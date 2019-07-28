Visa Class A (V) Stock Rose While Amarillo National Bank Has Trimmed Stake; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Rose, Trillium Asset Management Raised Position

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 308.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 16,662 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,065 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 5,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.25 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – NOW HAS INTERESTS IN 24 BLOCKS OFFSHORE BRAZIL; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA GOVT `UNFAIRLY CRITICIZED’ FOR OIL CONTRACT: EXXON; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 05/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CATALYSTS AND LICENSING LLC ANNOUNCE DEAL WITH SINOCHEM HONGRUN PETROCHEMICAL TO LICENSE EXXONMOBIL’S FLEXICOKING TECHNOLOGY; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO BOOST PERMIAN PRODUCTION FIVEFOLD; 26/04/2018 – Shell profit soars on higher oil prices, cash flow disappoints; 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFESR FROM EXXON AND TOTAL FOR JOINT VENTURE TO HELP MARKETING AND SELLING OF IRAQI OIL; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil profits jump 16% on oil rebound; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out

Amarillo National Bank decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 24.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank sold 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,061 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, down from 13,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 254,225 shares to 105,956 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 353,812 shares. Fairview Cap Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Apriem Advsrs owns 4.08% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 190,802 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.02% or 165,136 shares. Cahill Financial Advsrs Inc owns 11,084 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt invested 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Long Road Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 15,593 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Compton Capital Mgmt Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 75,056 shares. Kings Point Cap holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 5,807 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.27% or 54,633 shares in its portfolio. Lvw Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 68,514 shares or 1.48% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. North Star Invest reported 106,312 shares stake. Hourglass Limited Liability Co holds 2.37% or 100,808 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 4,308 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset holds 48,771 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Miles Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). De Burlo Gp stated it has 3.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hillsdale Inv Inc has invested 0.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Maplelane Capital Limited Co stated it has 45,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 8,834 shares. Crystal Rock Mngmt holds 0.36% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 3,144 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 146,149 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Limited Liability Co invested in 3.07% or 629,282 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 90,291 shares. Personal Corporation reported 23,116 shares stake. Blue Edge Ltd Liability owns 13,882 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,980 shares. Excalibur invested 1.63% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). The Massachusetts-based Penobscot Invest Mgmt has invested 2.1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).