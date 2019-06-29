Visa Class A (V) Shares Rose While Boston Family Office Upped by $1.73 Million Its Position; Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Rose While Hedeker Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Position by $544,741

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 15.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc sold 3,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,736 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 25,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $391.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $173.55. About 8.44 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Consulate holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,444 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0.36% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 359,996 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 0.61% or 13.07 million shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has 249,686 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Group stated it has 4,625 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Limited Co invested in 12.87 million shares. Adirondack owns 1,978 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability Company holds 288,033 shares or 3.9% of its portfolio. Dsm Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 3.24 million shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 5.07M shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot invested in 0.89% or 86,820 shares. Assetmark reported 3,754 shares stake. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability reported 18.62M shares stake. Financial Bank Of The West, a California-based fund reported 87,018 shares. Vestor Capital Llc stated it has 92,250 shares or 2.64% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Are These 3 Big Businesses Going Crypto? – The Motley Fool” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: Growth Through Better Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard And Visa: A Side-By-Side Comparison – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 3,082 shares to 10,703 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,055 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $132.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prologis Inc Com (NYSE:PLD) by 5,754 shares to 35,749 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc Com (NYSE:MDT).

