Visa Class A (V) Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Has Raised Holding; As Proofpoint (PFPT) Shares Rose, Glynn Capital Management Trimmed by $1.74 Million Its Stake

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. Class A (V) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 81,424 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.72M, up from 76,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $407.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $181.77. About 4.07M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 14,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The hedge fund held 180,276 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.89M, down from 194,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 5.26% or $6.15 during the last trading session, reaching $123.17. About 1.25M shares traded or 115.21% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 17c; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Wombat Security’s Beyond the Phish® Report Shows That Protecting Confidential Information Remains No. 1 Problem Area for End Users; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Troy Asset Management has 0.98% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Company, a Georgia-based fund reported 4,629 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt Lp has 2,836 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 97,638 shares. Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 236,515 shares. Country Tru Bank stated it has 1.75% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carmignac Gestion owns 1.23 million shares or 2.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ledyard Bancshares has 1.49% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 72,082 shares. 2,893 are owned by South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd. Harding Loevner Lp has invested 0% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 197,495 shares or 4.17% of the stock. Fca Tx holds 0.11% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio. Finemark State Bank And Trust holds 0.42% or 46,775 shares. 1.09 million were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Rothschild Capital Prns Lc owns 36,125 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential Financial has 0% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 94,000 shares stake. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership has 155,641 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Inc holds 1,640 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thornburg Inv Inc reported 96,049 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Schroder Inv Management Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 9,404 shares. Pnc Serv Inc owns 22,622 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 382,956 shares. Magnetar Fincl Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 5,680 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity reported 71,447 shares. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Moreover, Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.55% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 488,213 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 8,141 shares.

