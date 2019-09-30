Visa Class A (V) Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Its Position by $885,068 as Share Value Rose; Guess (GES) Valuation Declined While Ameriprise Financial Lowered Stake

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Guess Inc (GES) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 41,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.32% . The institutional investor held 272,083 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.40 million, down from 313,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Guess Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 833,282 shares traded. Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) has declined 24.68% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GES News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE 1Q OP. EPS `REASONABLE’ GUESS AT NORMALIZED EARNINGS; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.3% Position in Guess; 12/03/2018 – GUESS PROBES ALLEGATIONS OF IMPROPER CONDUCT VS CO-FOUNDER; 18/04/2018 – GUESS Joins BCI: Better Cotton Initiative in First Quarter of 2018; 21/05/2018 – JANSSON: GUESS IS SEK WON’T IMPACT INFLATION MUCH GOING FORWARD; 21/03/2018 – GUESS SEES 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C TO 27C; 08/03/2018 JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 12/03/2018 – GUESS REPORTS UPDATE PROBE TO BE COMPLETED SOLELY BY GLASER; 09/03/2018 – Guess?, Inc. to Webcast Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results; 22/03/2018 – Guess On Track to Have One of its Best Trading Days — Market Mover

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 5,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32 million, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $387.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $172.81. About 5.76M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Addenda Cap Inc has invested 0.79% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Crow Point Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested 8.65% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Robecosam Ag has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stillwater Management has invested 2.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Milestone Gru reported 2,427 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation invested in 4.26% or 57,345 shares. 55,356 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth Mgmt. Cryder Partners Limited Liability Partnership has 395,049 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co reported 62,034 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 335,977 shares. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 9,138 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv accumulated 0.76% or 63,345 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd holds 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 1,706 shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And reported 1.16% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Veritable Lp invested in 76,519 shares or 0.26% of the stock.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.21 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), The Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) – 8 Latest Short Seller Targets – Benzinga” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Netflix, McDonald’s, Visa, More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Wednesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Ford, Visa and Roku – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why J.C. Penney, Ctrip.com International, and MoneyGram International Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Wells Fargo poaches next CEO from another big bank; Charlotte manufacturer sees another leader depart – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 60,150 shares to 95,113 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold GES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 53.12 million shares or 1.65% less from 54.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc accumulated 7.94M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 110,660 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited owns 166,110 shares. First Manhattan invested 0% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership stated it has 52,828 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De owns 51,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Legal General Group Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES). Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 0% or 45 shares. Gam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 56,431 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 82,342 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 88,194 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 32,952 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 62 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) for 1.19 million shares.

More notable recent Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MFGP, NTNX, ANF and GES among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE’s stock swings to a gain, to extend win streak off near 8-month low – MarketWatch” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Shares of Guess? Are Tanking Today – Motley Fool” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Guess?, Burlington Stores, and Shoe Carnival Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Discount Retail Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Guess', Inc. (NYSE:GES) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 38.46% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.13 per share. GES’s profit will be $11.81 million for 25.74 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Guess', Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.12 million activity. Bolla Gianluca bought 10,000 shares worth $147,300.