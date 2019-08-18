Visa Class A (V) Share Value Rose While Boston Family Office Increased Position; Tiger Eye Capital Has Lowered Take (TTWO) Position as Valuation Rose

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 86.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 210,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 33,655 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.18M, down from 243,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $127.2. About 1.35M shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 11,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 106,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, up from 95,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $399.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $178.23. About 8.16M shares traded or 16.10% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Inc LP has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Rampart Invest Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Ibis Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,494 shares or 8.67% of all its holdings. Dana Inv Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Tobam owns 7,476 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Intrust National Bank & Trust Na has 0.08% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 3,506 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank holds 0% or 440 shares. Goldman Sachs has invested 0.02% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 50,000 shares. Capstone Advsr Ltd reported 0.01% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Qs Investors Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Gradient Invests reported 16 shares stake. Raymond James And Associates owns 41,011 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 661,349 were reported by Uss Management. Trexquant Inv Lp owns 66,732 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Take-Two (TTWO) Up 6.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: TGH, SQ, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – The Motley Fool” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buying the E-Sports Boom – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 34,401 shares to 100,541 shares, valued at $14.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 133,598 shares in the quarter, for a total of 276,791 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Planning Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Glynn Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.58% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mechanics Bankshares Department holds 1.25% or 35,112 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 623,595 shares. St Germain D J owns 14,360 shares. Eaton Vance Management has invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rothschild Invest Corporation Il reported 50,844 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.09 million shares. The California-based Cap International Ca has invested 1.28% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 8,790 are held by Shelton Capital Management. Fdx holds 0.58% or 91,226 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 14.24M shares stake. Baskin Financial Services stated it has 4.33% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bb&T reported 0.76% stake. Ipg Invest Advsrs Llc owns 5,312 shares.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) by 73,095 shares to 71,851 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,085 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.