Visa Class A (V) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Its Holding; Winslow Asset Management Lowered Holding in Marchex Cl B (MCHX) as Share Value Declined

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (MCHX) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 108,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.94% . The institutional investor held 871,376 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 980,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Marchex Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.32 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.34% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 111,747 shares traded. Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) has risen 44.52% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MCHX News: 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Rev $21.9M; 13/03/2018 – Marchex Releases Industry-Leading Speech Analytics Capabilities and Empowers Companies to Uncover Actionable Insights Between Callers and Brands; 23/04/2018 – DJ Marchex Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCHX); 03/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $21M or Mor; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Sees 2Q Rev $19.5M-$21M; 07/03/2018 Marchex to Attend the 2018 Roth Conference; 03/05/2018 – Marchex 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – Marchex Updates Second Quarter 2018 Financial Outlook

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 13,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 329,420 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.45 million, down from 343,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $382.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.41% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $175.36. About 9.65M shares traded or 46.32% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE VISA FROM STUDENTS FROM TOP UNIVERSITIES; 21/05/2018 – U.K. Visa for Roman Abramovich, Russian Billionaire, Is Delayed

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold MCHX shares while 18 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 20.63 million shares or 3.09% more from 20.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% or 18,767 shares in its portfolio. Lyon Street reported 0.97% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). S Squared Technologies Limited Co holds 850,854 shares. State Street reported 34,450 shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 1.22 million shares or 0% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Ltd reported 1.41 million shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 60,541 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 120,447 shares. Heartland Advsr invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Synovus Fincl Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 103,543 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 98,467 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 155,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 50,047 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0% in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) or 365,540 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.24 million activity.

Analysts await Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 100.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.02 per share.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.12B for 30.66 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

