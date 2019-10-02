Visa Class A (V) Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Decreased Position by $885,068; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Raised Holding in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by $15.75 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 3.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 210,010 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 6.39M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $482.49M, up from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 25,618 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: BANK OF MONTREAL 2Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$160M; 28/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $123 TARGET PRICE; 22/03/2018 – BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF Closes Below 200-Day Average; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Cpart 2018-1, Bank Of Montreal Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Price Target Cut to $169.00/Share From $173.00 by BMO Capital; 13/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO LLY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 10/04/2018 – KEANE GROUP INC FRAC.N : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 29/05/2018 – BMO CALLING AFFECTED CUSTOMERS, OFFERING FREE CREDIT MONITORING; 07/05/2018 – PHX ENERGY SERVICES CORP PHX.TO : BMO CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 14.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc analyzed 5,116 shares as the company's stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 30,664 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.32M, down from 35,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $386.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $172.34. About 350,748 shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Port Associate has invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Barnett & Incorporated owns 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,539 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership reported 371,938 shares. 3.91 million are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. Gyroscope Cap Management Group Limited Liability Com has 3,700 shares. North reported 122,253 shares or 3.38% of all its holdings. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Llc, Arizona-based fund reported 5,349 shares. L S invested in 1.21% or 52,643 shares. First Natl Trust invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa holds 1.19M shares. Mondrian Inv reported 2.33% stake. Moreover, Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1.31% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 141,075 shares. Central Asset Invs & Holdings (Hk) Ltd holds 9,900 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi owns 152,698 shares or 3.35% of their US portfolio. Bar Harbor Tru Ser reported 65,600 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.13 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $172.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 39,700 shares to 115,154 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rogers Communication (NYSE:RCI) by 50,530 shares to 20.24 million shares, valued at $1.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colliers Intl by 34,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15M shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.