Visa Class A Shares (V) Shares Rose While New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Cut by $748,800 Its Position; Inca Investments Has Boosted Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position by $7.03 Million; Valuation Declined

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 22.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 23.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.42M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.86 million, up from 4.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $8.17. About 271,939 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has declined 16.77% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, TO REINVEST AT LEAST $390 MLN IN EXISTING RESTAURANTS, INVEST AT LEAST $660 MLN IN TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Visa Inc Class A Shares (V) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board sold 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 146,484 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.88 million, down from 151,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A Shares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.25. About 2.97 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 18/04/2018 – VISA NAMES MIKE MILOTICH AS HEAD OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – EMIRATES CHAIRMAN SAYS LIBERAL UAE VISA POLICY HELPED AIRLINE; 25/04/2018 – VISA – TECHNICAL MIGRATION WITH VISA EUROPE IS WELL UNDERWAY – CONF CALL

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00 million and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 2.88M shares to 6.72M shares, valued at $57.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Chile New (NYSE:BSAC) by 198,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 948,697 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S A B De C V (NYSE:KOF).

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. V’s profit will be $3.00B for 33.88 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.53% EPS growth.

