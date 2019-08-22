Visa Cl A (V) Valuation Rose While First National Bank Of Hutchinson Lowered Its Position; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Polen Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $203.60 Million

First National Bank Of Hutchinson decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 41.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Hutchinson sold 3,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,404 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $857,000, down from 9,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Hutchinson who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $405.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $180.94. About 3.59 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA SAYS U.S. USING VISA `BLOCKADE’ TO EXERT PRESSURE: IFX; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: German GDP and ZEW; British labour data; Vodafone results; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 18/04/2018 – Visa Appoints Mike Milotich as Head of Investor Relations; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 17.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 1.28 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973.76 million, down from 7.38M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.17M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 28/03/2018 – March 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, April 4, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallace Cap invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Omers Administration Corporation, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 52,100 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com, a Virginia-based fund reported 3,075 shares. Coho Prtn Limited invested in 3.05% or 846,322 shares. Main Street Research Llc reported 3,840 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Country Club Trust Na invested 0.04% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). First National Bank & Trust Tru reported 1,339 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 194 were reported by Horan Ltd Liability. Overbrook Management Corporation owns 8,845 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 3,466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Com reported 21,363 shares stake. 201 are owned by Financial Architects. Colony Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 11,285 shares. Polen Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6.10 million shares or 5.09% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $19.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 301,142 shares to 4.80M shares, valued at $728.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 28,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,398 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,057 were accumulated by S&Co Inc. 2,325 were reported by Wexford Lp. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 10,758 shares. Fort Limited Partnership owns 15,866 shares. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dodge & Cox stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Leisure reported 0.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability holds 0.72% or 24,458 shares. Private Harbour Investment Management Counsel Lc holds 2.05% or 12,646 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,752 shares. Senator Investment LP accumulated 1.18M shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 2,402 shares. 1.52M were reported by Hsbc Public Ltd. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 1,623 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 2,497 shares.