Visa Cl A (V) Stake Raised by Hills Bank & Trust Company; As Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder United American Securities Trimmed Stake

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc sold 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $274.95. About 3.24M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open ‘Rock ‘n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Net $1.5B; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD SEES MORE NATIONALISTIC REGULATORS AROUND THE WORLD

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V99920); 10/04/2018 – SafeBreach Expands Visa Partnership for Deeper Threat Intelligence Integration in Breach and Attack Simulation; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO CREATE SPECIAL ONE-YEAR VISA FOR VENEZUELANS: PINERA; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 28/03/2018 – VISA INC V.N : BERNSTEIN STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $143; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC V.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.41, REV VIEW $20.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp by 3,798 shares to 3,288 shares, valued at $529,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Cheviot Value Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Stearns Group has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ballentine Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 17,980 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt invested 0.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemper Master Retirement Tru reported 32,100 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Incorporated Pa holds 127,265 shares or 2.24% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 144,906 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.81% or 249,686 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc stated it has 90,291 shares. Private Trust Na holds 1.12% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 34,326 shares. 2,700 are held by Aristotle Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Addenda Inc has 72,816 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Gm Advisory Gru has 0.24% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Webster Commercial Bank N A owns 53,069 shares or 1.18% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisors Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.07% or 6,116 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability holds 26,700 shares. Natixis owns 74,974 shares. Findlay Park Llp has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Ww Asset Management Inc reported 61,064 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. 2,259 were accumulated by Everett Harris And Com Ca. Hanson & Doremus Investment Mngmt invested in 80 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Long Island Limited Liability Company accumulated 46,322 shares. Markel has 188,100 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Alta Management Limited Liability Co invested in 3.75% or 270,612 shares. Glenview Fincl Bank Tru Dept invested in 5,810 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.56% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Asset Mngmt One Comm Ltd has 652,480 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Bluemar Ltd Liability invested in 1.76% or 21,467 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Lc accumulated 1,295 shares or 0.13% of the stock.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06M and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 22,961 shares to 323,331 shares, valued at $64.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,313 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,461 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc Com.