Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Violich Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $651,345; Kentucky Retirement Systems Has Trimmed Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding as Share Price Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 3,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 176,931 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.71 million, down from 180,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 5.86 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 30/05/2018 – Visa doubts hang over Turkish entrepreneurs; 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 26/04/2018 – SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban: Data; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35M, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $133.3. About 12.11M shares traded or 41.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – Investing in Disney requires a healthy dose of patience: @JimCramer; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 13/05/2018 – “Deadpool 2” faces a tougher release window than its predecessor, coming just one week before Walt Disney’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story” premieres; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82 million and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 22,365 shares to 24,165 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Agricole S A has 2.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Quadrant Lp Ca accumulated 124,152 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.69% stake. Barnett And Inc has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Baystate Wealth Limited reported 2,161 shares. Tdam Usa accumulated 123,684 shares. The New Mexico-based Thornburg Inv Mngmt has invested 0.8% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has invested 1.37% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Natixis stated it has 569,090 shares. Marshfield Assocs holds 6.41% or 576,141 shares. City Tru Comm Fl has 20,570 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Kames Capital Plc holds 2.93% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 628,993 shares. Azimuth Management Limited Liability Com invested 1.03% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Salem Inv Counselors holds 51,259 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Com holds 777,184 shares.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.90B for 30.86 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.