Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Kdi Capital Partners Trimmed Its Holding by $1.37 Million; Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Holder Diversified Trust Co Lowered Position by $396,752

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 7,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 72,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.62 million, down from 80,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $397.56B market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $178.84. About 4.68 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 14/05/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Rev $5.1B; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q CROSS-BORDER VOLUMES +11%; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 10.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 23,935 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.29M, down from 26,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.07. About 896,290 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 31.27 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 51,182 shares to 118,268 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 22,014 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $229.83M for 21.33 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,137 shares to 417,519 shares, valued at $112.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,169 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD).

