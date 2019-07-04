Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Position; Haemonetics (HAE) Shareholder Zeke Capital Advisors Cut Its Stake by $508,689 as Shares Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.87. About 3.78 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 24/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ANNUAL NET REV. GROWTH AT LOW DOUBLE-DIGITS; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa; 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 50.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The hedge fund held 5,763 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $504,000, down from 11,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 164,624 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $234 MLN, UP 2.4%; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.00-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 16/03/2018 Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,294 shares to 62,997 shares, valued at $6.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Wendell David Associate Inc stated it has 14,260 shares. Investment House Ltd has invested 0.66% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Greenleaf reported 141,219 shares stake. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Limited Liability Company has 26,413 shares. Allen Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 23,998 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd Company accumulated 49,160 shares. Kensico Capital holds 8.8% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.86M shares. 2,100 were accumulated by Miles. Citadel Advsr Lc owns 1.40M shares. Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership reported 1.18 million shares or 4.14% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 187,000 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel reported 197,495 shares. Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested in 940 shares or 0.28% of the stock.

Analysts await Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 6.78% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.59 per share. HAE’s profit will be $32.29M for 47.52 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Haemonetics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 18,462 shares to 35,519 shares, valued at $787,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 9,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,137 shares, and has risen its stake in Golden Entmt Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $8.91 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,725 were reported by Dupont Cap Corporation. 151 were reported by Smart Portfolios Lc. 9,875 were reported by Quantbot Technologies Lp. Moreover, Eminence Lp has 0.15% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Aperio Group Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 17,181 shares. 42,725 were accumulated by Comerica Comml Bank. Loomis Sayles And Lp has invested 0.02% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 18,200 shares. Principal Finance Group has 236,962 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Com has 228,732 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 53,200 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Merian (Uk) Ltd reported 261,865 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0.02% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 755,877 shares. Hanseatic Mgmt, a New Mexico-based fund reported 17 shares.