Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Hills Bank & Trust Company Boosted Its Stake by $408,564 as Market Value Rose; As Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stock Rose, Leucadia National Has Increased Stake

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 170,062 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.27M, up from 128,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.6. About 404,480 shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 93.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 2,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 5,415 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 2,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $403.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $180.24. About 1.13 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Com Tx has invested 0.12% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Stelliam Management LP invested in 0.68% or 32,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.04% stake. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 127,900 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.19% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Asset Mgmt One holds 0.04% or 79,794 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 40,961 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 1,978 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Rech Inc has 0.66% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc stated it has 2,983 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 24,668 shares stake. Scout Invs reported 0.4% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Morgan Stanley holds 1.04 million shares.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 54,473 shares to 41,506 shares, valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 17,157 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,217 shares, and cut its stake in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $905,320 activity. Shares for $399,968 were bought by Stice Travis D. on Friday, August 9.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 7,313 shares to 5,774 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.14M shares or 1.77% of the stock. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.19 million shares or 1.72% of its portfolio. Strategic Financial Incorporated holds 56,542 shares. Old Bancshares In has invested 1.43% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Davis R M reported 281,744 shares. Summit Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.46% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kemper Master Retirement Trust has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Capital Planning Advisors Ltd Liability owns 34,211 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Kessler Investment Gp Ltd Liability Corp has 2.34% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 18,105 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.25M shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 610 shares. Hartford Management reported 0.95% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Rbo Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 5,126 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.