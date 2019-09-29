Visa Cl A (V) Shareholder Chemical Bank Increased Position by $550,659 as Market Value Rose; Atlas Browninc Has Decreased Holding in Papa Johns Intl Com (PZZA) by $459,360 as Market Valuation Declined

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (V) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 3,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 44,038 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.64 million, up from 40,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Visa Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $174. About 7.08M shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 06/04/2018 – SERGEI SKRIPAL’S NIECE VIKTORIA DENIED VISA TO COME TO BRITAIN – BBC SAYS; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried; 23/04/2018 – DJ Visa Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (V); 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. $1.02; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – INCREASED FISCAL FULL-YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK BASED ON STRONG PERFORMANCE IN THE FIRST HALF; 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC SEES FY2018 GAAP AND ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 21% TO 22% RANGE, INCLUDING 6 PERCENTAGE POINT REDUCTION RESULTING FROM U.S. TAX REFORM

Atlas Browninc decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com (PZZA) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlas Browninc sold 10,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% . The institutional investor held 136,162 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09 million, down from 146,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlas Browninc who had been investing in Papa Johns Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $51.84. About 681,648 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has risen 5.61% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $427.4 MLN VS $449.3 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 26, 2017; 30/04/2018 – Papa John’s Announces New Combo Deal to Support Wounded Warrior Project; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 07/03/2018 – Papa John’s Wants to Get Back to Making Pizzas; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q EPS 50c; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – REAFFIRMING ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s Promotes VP Joe Smith To CFO Post — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Papa John’s is bringing in a new chief marketing officer as it mixes up its strategy

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PZZA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 26.01 million shares or 2.36% less from 26.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Garnet Equity Capital accumulated 80,000 shares. Lazard Asset Ltd Com holds 127,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Co holds 0.02% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) or 302,252 shares. Mason Street Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0% invested in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 469 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). 12,228 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Ontario – Canada-based Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Gp Inc owns 57,781 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 818 shares. Swiss Bankshares has 38,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel reported 0% in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA). Renaissance Tech Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 561,300 shares. Fincl Counselors Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) for 25,366 shares. Diligent Invsts Lc invested in 16,640 shares or 0.37% of the stock.

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $141,969 activity.

Analysts await Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.2 per share. PZZA’s profit will be $5.72 million for 72.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Papa John's International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Provident Trust holds 11.88% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 2.00 million shares. Curbstone, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 5,014 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 1.05% or 26,156 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 2.04 million shares. Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.15% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 5,070 are owned by Guardian Life Insurance Co Of America. Washington Co has invested 3.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bridges Mngmt Incorporated owns 2.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 345,337 shares. Cadinha Lc reported 158,324 shares stake. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 0.12% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Addenda Incorporated accumulated 0.79% or 62,459 shares. Montecito Financial Bank stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Monroe Comml Bank Mi holds 0.07% or 1,260 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 70,549 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Brick And Kyle Associates holds 3.83% or 23,181 shares in its portfolio.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond (VCSH) by 3,997 shares to 131,446 shares, valued at $10.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 18,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,927 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

